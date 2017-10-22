Carson Palmer will undergo surgery on broken arm, out at least eight weeks

AP

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer broke his left arm, coach Bruce Arians announced after the game, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. Palmer will undergo surgery and miss at least eight weeks.

Palmer, 37, had missed only one game the past three seasons, playing all 16 games in 2015, 15 of 16 last season and all six this season.

The Cardinals will start Drew Stanton, with Blaine Gabbert as the backup, Arians confirmed. Stanton replaced Palmer in the second quarter Sunday against the Rams and went 5-of-14 for 62 yards and an interception.

Palmer was injured on a hit by Alec Ogletree, forcing an interception, and the quarterback left holding his arm.

He finished 10-for-18 for 122 yards and the interception.