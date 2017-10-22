Case Keenum, Ravens meet again

Getty Images

Sunday’s Ravens-Vikings game includes one specific story line that, for a brief time in 2015, was a huge deal for the NFL.

November 22, 2015. Rams at Ravens. Case Keenum clearly had a head injury, but no one removed him from the game.

It was a failure of everyone involved in the process — the Rams trainers, the Rams coaches, the Rams doctors, the independent neurologist, the officials, the ATC spotter. The problem seemed to arise at least in part from the fact that, because so many people have the power to press the button that removes a player from action, everyone will be tempted to wait for someone else to do it.

The league ultimately (and inexplicably) disciplined no one for the failure, but the league also seemed to become even more committed to making meaningful changes moving forward in order to avoid future issues.

Apart from last season’s Cam Newton escapades in the opening game of the season, there have been no real controversies since Case Keenum. But there also have been few situations in which a key player suffered an apparent concussion during crunch time of a game.