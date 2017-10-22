Chargers dominate Denver to win their third in a row

Getty Images

Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll.

After starting the season 0-4 and becoming the laughingstocks of the league while playing in front of a half-empty soccer stadium, the Chargers have now won three straight after beating the Broncos 21-0 today.

The Broncos’ offense was atrocious for the second week in a row. Trevor Siemian threw an interception and fumbled twice, and Denver punted eight times. This offense was a mess.

Philip Rivers was solid if unspectacular, completing 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Hunter Henry continues to establish himself as Rivers favorite target, catching four passes for 73 yards today.

The Broncos drop to 3-3 while the Chargers improve to 3-4, and combining this result with the Raiders’ win over the Chiefs on Thursday night, and all of a sudden the AFC West race looks more interesting. The Chargers would still have to be considered long shots to make the playoffs, but the fact that it’s even possible shows how far they’ve come in the last three weeks.