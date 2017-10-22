Chargers dominate Denver to win their third in a row

Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll.

After starting the season 0-4 and becoming the laughingstocks of the league while playing in front of a half-empty soccer stadium, the Chargers have now won three straight after beating the Broncos 21-0 today.

The Broncos’ offense was atrocious for the second week in a row. Trevor Siemian threw an interception and fumbled twice, and Denver punted eight times. This offense was a mess.

Philip Rivers was solid if unspectacular, completing 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Hunter Henry continues to establish himself as Rivers favorite target, catching four passes for 73 yards today.

The Broncos drop to 3-3 while the Chargers improve to 3-4, and combining this result with the Raiders’ win over the Chiefs on Thursday night, and all of a sudden the AFC West race looks more interesting. The Chargers would still have to be considered long shots to make the playoffs, but the fact that it’s even possible shows how far they’ve come in the last three weeks.

11 responses to "Chargers dominate Denver to win their third in a row

  1. Siemian might be the worst QB in the league. Even worse than whoever played for the Browns this week.

    These announcers keep saying “well, they don’t have a run game..” HELLO! They don’t have a run game because teams don’t respect Siemian. They know there is a 0% chance Siemian will beat them so they focus on the run.

  2. Trevor “all star” Seimien looks completely overwhelmed, he stinks but he’s by far the best QB the Donko’s have.

    Look at their schedule, do they win another game?

  6. Remember when Denver thought they could win with anyone at QB? It turns out they were wrong.

  7. As a Broncos fan….I am disgusted. That team showed no heart. I’m pretty certain the Browns would have shut them out today. Let’s put in Lynch and see what he has at least before we start to rebuild.

  8. Siemian was mediocre last year with neglible signs of potential.

    Again, Elway won the Peyton sweepstakes and has FAILED thereafter on the QB front. Siemian? Lynch? That’s who he follows up after Peyton Manning?

  9. Broncos are going 6-10 or 7-9 at best, and any real Denver fan knows it full well.

    The last two losses are some of the worst in all of Broncos’ regular season history, right up there with the 59-14 thrashing the Raiders gave us in 2010.

    I give Vance Joseph two years tops. And Siemian will be off the team at the end of the season.

  10. This will all come down on Elway. You hire a guy with no head coaching experience and someone who no one else wanted, don’t even try to trade for a QB in the offseason and roll with a guy who would be hard pressed to even make an NFL roster on every other team except the browns! This defense is built to win now, not wait for the offense to get its act together!

  11. While I agree with the comments about Siemian, what do people expect him to do? He’s a 7th round pick- at some point Elway has got to shoulder all of the blame for putting him out there no? Lynch didn’t show anything last year as far as I know- Elway should have picked up someone in the off season.

