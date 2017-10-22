Colts’ defense loses John Simon, Malik Hooker, Rashaan Melvin

Getty Images

The Colts are having a rough day today against the Jaguars.

In addition to falling behind 20-0 in the second quarter, Indianapolis has suffered a host of injuries on defense.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin has already been ruled out for the game with a concussion, safety Malik Hooker has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury and linebacker John Simon went to the locker room as well. There’s no word yet on whether Simon will return.

Given that Melvin, Simon and Hooker are three of the Colts’ top defensive players, it’s going to be awfully hard to dig out of a 20-point hole. This could get ugly in Indianapolis.