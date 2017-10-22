Colts’ defense loses John Simon, Malik Hooker, Rashaan Melvin

The Colts are having a rough day today against the Jaguars.

In addition to falling behind 20-0 in the second quarter, Indianapolis has suffered a host of injuries on defense.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin has already been ruled out for the game with a concussion, safety Malik Hooker has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury and linebacker John Simon went to the locker room as well. There’s no word yet on whether Simon will return.

Given that Melvin, Simon and Hooker are three of the Colts’ top defensive players, it’s going to be awfully hard to dig out of a 20-point hole. This could get ugly in Indianapolis.

3 responses to “Colts’ defense loses John Simon, Malik Hooker, Rashaan Melvin

  2. I had my doubts about the hiring of Marrone but they have won three games already. Usually they don’t reach that number until late December if at all. Their defense is formidable. Adding Barry Church and Calais Campbell has turned that defense into a monster. The fact that they are winning with a terrible offensive line and questionable cornerback is surprising. Marrone may have been a total failure in Buffalo but he’s done a lot more with this team than Gus Bradley would have. If they address the offensive line in the next offseason and if Bortles can be more of a game manager they could be a playoff team next year–they may be one this year if they can play with a bit more consistency.

