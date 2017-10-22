Contrary to report, Jeremy Maclin inactive for Ravens

Getty Images

On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that wide receiver Jeremy Maclin would return to the lineup for the Ravens after missing last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

After taking a look at Maclin during pregame warmups, the Ravens opted to delay Maclin’s return. He has been declared inactive for the matchup with the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Maclin joins wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Chris Matthews on the inactive list. Mike Wallace, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen will be in the lineup.

Wallace was listed as questionable along with Maclin and tight end Benjamin Watson, who Rapoport also reported would play. That report was accurate and he should get the start against the Vikings.