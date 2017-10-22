Cooper Rush is Dak Prescott’s backup today

Getty Images

The Cowboys have rookie Cooper Rush active for the first time this season, making veteran backup Kellen Moore inactive.

In the preseason, Rush completed 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions for a league-leading 135.9 passer rating. The Cowboys chose to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-player roster, but Moore served as Dak Prescott‘s backup for the first five games.

The Cowboys also have linebacker Justin Durant among their inactives after he injured his groin in Friday’s practice. Defensive ends Damontre Moore and Benson Mayowa also made the inactive list.

The team’s other inactives are: Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), offensive lineman Byron Bell and running back Darren McFadden.

The 49ers made linebacker Reuben Foster‘s return official. He will start.

San Francisco’s inactives are: Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr., defensive back Dexter McCoil, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Mark Nzeocha, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, defensive lineman Aaron Lynch and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson.