Cowboys blow out 49ers 40-10

AP

The Cowboys showed no mercy on the 49ers, dominating from start to finish in an easy 40-10 victory.

Ezekiel Elliott, who didn’t know until Tuesday he was going to play, had 26 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns and took his only reception 72 yards to the end zone. His 219 yards from scrimmage weren’t far off the 49ers’ 290 total yards.

The Cowboys gained 501 yards against a defense that showed little resistance.

Dak Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 18, 72 and 2 yards with Jason Witten catching the first and Dez Bryant the third. Prescott also ran for a touchdown.

Bryant’s 71st career receiving touchdown tied him with Bob Hayes for the most in franchise history.

Safety Jeff Heath kicked two extra points after the Cowboys lost kicker Dan Bailey to a groin injury in the first half.

The Cowboys had five sacks, with DeMarcus Lawrence regaining the NFL lead with his strip sack of C.J. Beathard in the first half. He has 9.5 for the season.

The 49ers had three turnovers, including two lost fumbles by Beathard. Making his first career start, the rookie 22-of-38 for 235 yards.