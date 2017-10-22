Cowboys blow out 49ers 40-10

Posted by Charean Williams on October 22, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT
AP

The Cowboys showed no mercy on the 49ers, dominating from start to finish in an easy 40-10 victory.

Ezekiel Elliott, who didn’t know until Tuesday he was going to play, had 26 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns and took his only reception 72 yards to the end zone. His 219 yards from scrimmage weren’t far off the 49ers’ 290 total yards.

The Cowboys gained 501 yards against a defense that showed little resistance.

Dak Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 18, 72 and 2 yards with Jason Witten catching the first and Dez Bryant the third. Prescott also ran for a touchdown.

Bryant’s 71st career receiving touchdown tied him with Bob Hayes for the most in franchise history.

Safety Jeff Heath kicked two extra points after the Cowboys lost kicker Dan Bailey to a groin injury in the first half.

The Cowboys had five sacks, with DeMarcus Lawrence regaining the NFL lead with his strip sack of C.J. Beathard in the first half. He has 9.5 for the season.

The 49ers had three turnovers, including two lost fumbles by Beathard. Making his first career start, the rookie 22-of-38 for 235 yards.

21 responses to “Cowboys blow out 49ers 40-10

  8. mrbiggstuff says:

    Here comes the “we’re back!” crowd.
    —————————————-

    Never left.

  10. Michael E says:
    Never left.
    ===

    Never left, so long as you don’t count coming into day’s game on a three-game losing streak, and four losses in six games going back to last season’s playoff choke against Green Bay.

  12. Consider it the York curse. Nothing will go right until they relinquish control of the team.

    Now to the game, obviously we are still far behind even being competitive but that was embarrassing. Poor thing that Dwight Clark had to witness this as his last impression of the team he left everything on the field for.

    Jed have some class, sell the team.

  13. Wow this win must really be bothering negadelphian with his acting like Cowboy fans think beating an 0-6 team means they’re the best in the NFC. Only fanbase I see acting like their team is a contender for beating up on hapless teams is Phillys fanbase. Wait sorry I said beating up on but I amost forgot 2 of their wins were eked out in close games against the winless Chargers and Giants with another against the same Cardinals that Dallas beat and another against a Panthers team who couldn’t even hang with the Bears today.

  14. dregonspengler says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:16 pm
    Michael E says:
    Never left.
    ===

    Never left, so long as you don’t count coming into day’s game on a three-game losing streak, and four losses in six games going back to last season’s playoff choke against Green Bay.
    =============================================================

    So? It’s only October and the last two losses were by less than a touchdown. Don’t you know the game of football?

  17. friscokid49 says:

    On Dwight Clark Day, the Cowboys finally get revenge for The Catch.
    ————————————————————

    They were lucky. If the horse collar tackle was illegal back then the Cowboys would have won on Drew Pearson’s catch after they got the ball back with a few seconds left. Wright’s horse collar tackle saved a touchdown.

  19. The 49ers had lost their previous 5 games by a total of 13 points, so this was a total beat down. However, it’s hard to say whether the 49ers are really that bad or if the Cowboys are that good.

  20. Michael E says:
    So? It’s only October and the last two losses were by less than a touchdown. Don’t you know the game of football?
    ===

    Little boy, I’ve been watching football since probably long before you were born.
    The question was, are the Cowboys back, or did they go anywhere in the first place?
    Since when does losing by less than a touchdown equate to something other than a loss, and What does the rest of the this season (the future) have to do with where they’ve been in the recent past)?
    Don’t you have reading comprehension skills, or does your status as an excuse-making fanboy merely prevent you from using them?

  21. The Dallas Rump Riders are nothing without the Bearded Woman Beater – their QB is inept and cannot handle pressure at all. If the BWB is out, this team will sink under the weight of their QB fraud.

