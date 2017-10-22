Cowboys lead 49ers 20-3 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys began the week thinking they wouldn’t have Ezekiel Elliott. They found out Tuesday night a federal judge granted the star running back a temporary restraining order.

The 49ers wish he wasn’t playing.

Elliott has 15 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1 and 25 yards.

Dak Prescott has completed 9 of 17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He hit Jason Witten for an 18-yard score. Dez Bryant has four catches for 53 yards.

The Cowboys lost their kicker, Dan Bailey, to a groin injury, and went for two after Witten’s touchdown. Prescott’s pass was incomplete. Safety Jeff Heath, a former soccer player, kicked off.

The Cowboys defense got its first takeaway in 244 snaps without one when DeMarcus Lawrence had a strip sack of 49ers rookie C.J. Beathard. It gave Lawrence his NFL sacks lead back. He now has 9.5.

The Cowboys have three other sacks, and special teams forced a turnover when Kavon Frazier forced Trent Taylor to fumble on a punt and Xavier Woods recovered.

Beathard, making his first start, has completed 9 of 14 passes for 125 yards and has two carries for 20 yards. Carlos Hyde has eight carries for 43 yards.