Dan Bailey out with a groin injury

AP

It’s a good thing for the Cowboys that they hold a 20-3 lead in the second quarter. They have no kicker.

Dan Bailey, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has left the game with a groin injury. He will not return.

The Cowboys went for two points after their third touchdown, failing to convert. Starting safety Jeff Heath kicked off, kicking it 65 yards to the San Francisco 14.

Heath, who grew up playing soccer, made a 49-yard field goal in high school to win a playoff game for Lake Orion (Mich.) High School. He also hit a game-winner from 30 yards as a junior.

Last season against the 49ers, Heath nearly had to replace Bailey when the kicker’s back tightened up on him during pregame warmups. Heath warmed up but Bailey made it through the game.

Heath did kick during practice the following week, the first time he had kicked with a snapper and a holder since high school.