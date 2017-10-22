DeMarco Murray, Delanie Walker expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans will be in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon to try to bump their record to 4-3 before their bye week and it looks like they’ll have the help of a couple of offensive players listed as questionable for the game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back DeMarco Murray and tight end Delanie Walker are both expected to be in the lineup for Tennessee.

Murray missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury that’s bothered him intermittently since the summer. He returned for a limited workout on Friday and it seems the team will use him along with Derrick Henry rather than give him the extended break that would come with the bye in Week Eight.

Walker was a late addition to the injury report. He was limited on Thursday with a calf injury and then sat out entirely on Friday, casting doubt on his ability to play. Rookie Jonnu Smith would move up in the pecking order if Walker’s playing time is impacted by the injury.