DeShone Kizer’s late night out doesn’t sit well with Browns

Posted by Charean Williams on October 22, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT
AP

Cleveland’s WOIO Channel 19 obtained video of Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer partying early Saturday morning. Coach Hue Jackson was taken aback when told about it in postgame interviews.

“A guy’s personal time is his personal time, but I still think that’s not what our guys do,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think our guys work at what they do, and I would be surprised if that happened. I have never heard of that. I don’t think DeShone has that kind of character or personality that way. That is what it is.”

Kizer was shown with teammates at a downtown Cleveland establishment at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Browns had practice Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“It is not a curfew, but you are right,” Jackson said. “You said it. That is the first I have heard of it. I appreciate you guys sharing that with me. Thank you.”

Kizer’s late night out came hours after he called a players-only offensive meeting Friday. Although Kizer didn’t miss any team activities, his Friday night partying still didn’t sit well with the winless Browns.

“I don’t think I’d be doing that,” wide receiver Ricardo Louis said. “When you’re a young guy in this league, you have to [learn now to prepare]. He’s learning right now. Preparation for success is such a fine line.”

Kizer was pulled in the second half of the team’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns after throwing back-to-back interceptions. He returned from a one-game benching to complete 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards and two picks.

The rookie told reporters in postgame interviews that he wasn’t “here to talk about my personal life right now” when asked about the video. He vehemently denied, however, that his partying shows a lack of commitment.

“Absolutely not,” Kizer said. “I was out. I was at the facility the next day, preparing for the game and the game right before that. Once again, I am not here to talk about my personal life.”

36 responses to “DeShone Kizer’s late night out doesn’t sit well with Browns

  5. If he had played well, nobody would care that he was out late. I mean, the team doesn’t have a curfew – what does that tell you? So he didn’t break a team rule. He didn’t break a league rule. Don’t see an issue here.

  14. Kizer sucked in college, he was benched on a bad Notre Dame team for Pete’s sake. And no, it wasn’t the coach who ruined him.

    Kizer stinks; that he STARTS for the Browns and was picked in the second round tells you plenty about the talent evaluators and coaching.

    In defense of Kizer’s partying, I would probably try and escape from reality in his position if I were him too.

  16. He threw back-to-back picks because his mind was tired. Sure, he made it to the facility on time, but was he as mentally alert as he should have been? Could have been?

    well, i guess your guys actually do that….dumbest answer this year…..otoh, the vikings defense will be salivating playing these clowns in london on sunday

  23. “Kizer sucked in college”.

    Stop buying into Brian Kelly’s BS. Kelly continually tries to cover his failures by throwing his players under the bus. He’s the Arians of college football.

  24. The reason I never could see this guy being a success was because he reminded me so much of Josh Freeman and his inconsistencies in play. Seems like he has more than that in common with him, lol. Hopefully he doesn’t fall prey to the same demons that allegedly took Freeman down.

  25. trbowman says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    If he had played well, nobody would care that he was out late. I mean, the team doesn’t have a curfew – what does that tell you? So he didn’t break a team rule. He didn’t break a league rule. Don’t see an issue here.
    _____________________

    …but he didn’t play well. Especially with after calling a players-only meeting. Lead by example. Doesn’t matter if he didn’t break a league/team rule, that just means he won’t be penalized or suspended.

    Still doesn’t show your team/coach that your priorities are winning games and having your body/mind in the best possible condition to help do that.

  29. The kid is a prime example of kids being lured out of college to early for the mony,Which are not physically or mentally ready for the pros… I love the Irish but even I knew he was not ready !!!!!

  30. I think the Browns just need to clean house. They need to get rid of the “moneyball” front office and get a stern GM and coach and get rid of all the players who don’t care. Until they change the atmosphere they will never win more than two games. At this point, winning two games would be a successful season for them though.

  31. “briang123 says:
    Tom Brady goes to bed at 8:30 every night and has for many years.”

    Apparently Brady needs a lot of sleep so that he’s well rested when he cheats. (And I would guess that Brady probably didn’t go to bed at 8:30 when he was 21 and in his first year of pro football like Kizer.) I’m not defending Kizer’s foolishness or his ineptitude as a QB, but using that cheater Brady as an example probably isn’t the best approach.

  32. The problem in Cleveland is the front office. Unlike baseball, the NFL has a hard salary cap. Each team has the same amount of money to spend. So why not use that money to sign some veterans in the offseason? A young team does not equal a good team. Any coach would fail with the team they have provided.

  33. Perception is everything.
    I’m glad I have yet to see Wentz partying at 1:30am the night before a game and even more glad we’re 5-1 and not 0-7!

  34. Are Hue Jackson and the front office even gonna make it to year 3 before everything is blown up again?

