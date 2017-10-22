DeShone Kizer’s late night out doesn’t sit well with Browns

AP

Cleveland’s WOIO Channel 19 obtained video of Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer partying early Saturday morning. Coach Hue Jackson was taken aback when told about it in postgame interviews.

“A guy’s personal time is his personal time, but I still think that’s not what our guys do,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think our guys work at what they do, and I would be surprised if that happened. I have never heard of that. I don’t think DeShone has that kind of character or personality that way. That is what it is.”

Kizer was shown with teammates at a downtown Cleveland establishment at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Browns had practice Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“It is not a curfew, but you are right,” Jackson said. “You said it. That is the first I have heard of it. I appreciate you guys sharing that with me. Thank you.”

Kizer’s late night out came hours after he called a players-only offensive meeting Friday. Although Kizer didn’t miss any team activities, his Friday night partying still didn’t sit well with the winless Browns.

“I don’t think I’d be doing that,” wide receiver Ricardo Louis said. “When you’re a young guy in this league, you have to [learn now to prepare]. He’s learning right now. Preparation for success is such a fine line.”

Kizer was pulled in the second half of the team’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns after throwing back-to-back interceptions. He returned from a one-game benching to complete 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards and two picks.

The rookie told reporters in postgame interviews that he wasn’t “here to talk about my personal life right now” when asked about the video. He vehemently denied, however, that his partying shows a lack of commitment.

“Absolutely not,” Kizer said. “I was out. I was at the facility the next day, preparing for the game and the game right before that. Once again, I am not here to talk about my personal life.”