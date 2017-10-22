Dolphins: Field was safe, but not up to expected standard

AP

When watching the Dolphins and Jets play on Sunday, it was hard not to notice the terrible condition of the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami and Syracuse played in the rain on Saturday night and the field looked worn out before the Jets and Dolphins even started their game. Players slipped throughout the game while the equipment staff on both sides worked to find cleats that could gain traction on a surface that Jets coach Todd Bowles called “a little boggy.”

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that some Dolphins players called the field “trash” once outside the numbers, but the NFL said it “was certified as in compliance with league standards.” The team released a statement after the game that said they would address the poor condition of the field, which was installed this week.

“The field today was safe to play on, but was not up to the standard we expect from a playability standpoint. It was a new field for this game that was put in earlier in the week. We’re working to rectify the situation and expect better conditions moving forward.”

The Dolphins will next play at home against the Raiders on November 5, which is a day after the Hurricanes host Virginia Tech and the Dolphins will need a better solution than the one they came up with for this doubleheader.