Dolphins pick Josh McCown late, beat Jets 31-28

The Dolphins were down 14 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but the game ended with a celebration by the home team at Hard Rock Stadium.

Bobby McCain intercepted a Josh McCown pass with 47 seconds left to play and the Dolphins maneuvered the ball into position for a 39-yard field goal try with 22 seconds left to play. Cody Parkey made the kick despite a terrible field that had players slipping all day long and the Dolphins held on for a 31-28 win from there.

The decision to throw the ball will lead to questions for Jets coach Todd Bowles and the specific throw will lead to the same for McCown. He threw across the field against a zone that had McCain planted directly where the Jets veteran threw the ball. It was the first turnover of the day for the Jets and it’s hard to imagine a costlier time for it to happen.

The field goal ended a wild comeback for the Dolphins, who trailed 21-14 at halftime and fell behind by two scores shortly after Jets rookie safety Marcus Maye picked off Matt Moore. Moore was in at quarterback because Jay Cutler left the game with a chest injury suffered on a hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins on the first possession of the third quarter and he shook off the interception to throw two touchdowns to Kenny Stills that got Miami back into the game.

Moore was 13-of-21 for 188 yards overall and the chances he’ll be starting the next game are likely helped by the fact that the Dolphins are scheduled to face the Ravens on Thursday. The Jets will host the Falcons and try to avoid a three-game losing streak that would put them at 3-5 at the halfway point of their season.