Dolphins score 14 straight to tie game in fourth

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have Jay Cutler in the lineup, but they aren’t missing him right now.

Matt Moore and Kenny Stills have paired up for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins have tied the game at 28 with 6:19 left to play in Miami. The second score came after a pair of long completions to Jarvis Landry, who scored the first Miami touchdown of the afternoon, as well as an offensive pass interference call on Leonte Carroo wiped out another catch by Stills in the end zone.

It looked like the Dolphins were headed for a loss when Jets rookie safety Marcus Maye picked off a pass and returned it into Miami territory in the third quarter. Josh McCown hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins for a touchdown a few plays later and the Jets led by 14 points against a Miami team that had done nothing since Cutler left with a chest injury.

A strong defensive stand led to good field position early in the fourth, however, and Moore took advantage with a 28-yard strike to Stills for a score that began a comeback in South Florida.