Dolphins wait for more info on Laremy Tunsil’s knee

With quarterback Jay Cutler being the biggest injury by far for the Dolphins on Sunday, another potentially key health issue has been lost in the shuffle. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil left Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins currently believe Tunsil will be OK, but they’ll be taking a closer look in order to be sure. They’ll know more later tonight or on Monday.

The short week gives Tunsil less time to recovery before the Thursday night game against the Ravens. Jesse Davis, who replaced Tunsil on Sunday, could get the start on Thursday if Tunsil can’t go. Sam Young officially is listed as the No. 2 left tackle, but he was inactive for Sunday’s game.