Doug Baldwin shoves Tom Cable on frustrated Seattle sideline

The Seahawks had the ball for nearly nine minutes on their second possession of the day, they saw their third end with a fumble on the first play and a punt on No. 4 came just before frustration boiled over on the sideline.

CBS cameras caught wide receiver Doug Baldwin shoving offensive line coach Tom Cable when Cable stepped in front of a heated Baldwin while Baldwin was yelling on the sideline. It wasn’t entirely clear who he was yelling at, but coach Pete Carroll was in the direction Baldwin was looking and appeared to be saying something back to the wideout.

While you have to give the Giants defense credit for holding the Seahawks to no points after a long drive spanning from the first quarter to the second and for forcing Thomas Rawls‘ fumble, there have been plenty of self-inflicted wounds as well. The Seahawks have several false starts, an intentional grounding penalty and a dropped pass by Jimmy Graham down the sideline that might have been a touchdown if he’d held on.

The Seahawks have outgained the Giants 185-44 despite those troubles, but the Giants only needed 17 yards to turn Rawls’ fumble into an Evan Engram touchdown catch.