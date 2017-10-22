Drew Brees throws 500th career TD pass, including postseason

AP

Brett Hundley has one career touchdown pass. That came last week when he replaced Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback on the other side, Drew Brees, has thrown his 500th career touchdown pass, including the postseason. Brees has 476 touchdown passes in the regular season and 24 in the playoffs.

He became the fourth quarterback with 500 touchdowns, including the postseason, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

Brees connected with Brandon Coleman for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 11:24 remaining in the third quarter, but Will Lutz’s extra point try was blocked by Kenny Clark. That allowed the Packers to hold the lead, 14-13.