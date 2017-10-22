Drew Brees throws two first-quarter interceptions

AP

The Saints have moved the ball on the Packers, gaining 122 yards in the first quarter. But two Drew Brees interceptions kept them scoreless until early in the second quarter.

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall stepped in front of Brandon Coleman in the end zone to pick Brees’ 20-yard pass. That ended the Saints’ first drive.

New Orleans’ second drive ended with a Davon House pick of Brees at the Green Bay 6 on a 30-yard pass intended for Michael Thomas.

The Saints finally tied the game 7-7 on a 12-yard run by Mark Ingram to complete a seven-play, 53-yard drive before the Packers regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown run by Brett Hundley.

Brees has completed 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions.