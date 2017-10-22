Eddie Jackson sets record on one-year anniversary of broken leg

Getty Images

October 22, 2016 wasn’t a very good day for Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

That’s the day when Jackson broke his leg in what turned out to be his final game at the University of Alabama. That injury didn’t stop the Bears from picking Jackson up in the fourth round of the draft and that choice led to a much better October 22 this time around.

Jackson returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown and later picked off Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a 76-yard touchdown in Chicago’s 17-3 victory. The NFL says that Jackson is the first player in NFL history with two defensive touchdowns of at least 75 yards in the same game.

He’s also the first player with fumble return and interception return touchdowns in the same game since 2007 and the first Bears defender with two scores in a game since 1948.

October 22 will be a Monday next year. Here’s hoping the NFL schedules the Bears for a game.