Ezekiel Elliott gets third TD; Jeff Heath kicks extra point

AP

The 49ers needed a judge to stop Ezekiel Elliott, because they can’t.

Elliott scored his third touchdown of the day, going 72 yards with a pass from Dak Prescott. It was only the third receiving touchdown of his career. He had an 83-yard touchdown reception against the Steelers last season and a 10-yard touchdown catch against the Rams earlier this season.

Elliott followed the kickout block of All-Pro guard Zack Martin and tip toed down the sideline, avoiding the diving tackle of Reuben Foster.

Cowboys safety Jeff Heath kicked the extra point, with his kick hitting the right upright and going through. Kicker Dan Bailey left in the first half with a groin injury.

Elliott’s third touchdown and Heath’s extra point gave the Cowboys a 27-3 lead.

In the first half, Elliott had touchdown runs of 1 and 25 yards. He has 15 carries for 89 yards and one reception for 72 yards.