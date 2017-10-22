Falcons and Patriots off to a slow start (again)

Getty Images

It’s not a comeback from a 28-3 deficit (at least not yet), but the Patriots and Falcons have already packed a game’s full of weirdness into a quarter.

OK, so that is like the Super Bowl.

It’s still tied 0-0, after the Patriots blocked a field goal near the end of the quarter.

That came after Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan converted a fourth-and-7, by running for it (No, really), which really makes it a shame to see their attempt at points blocked.

The Falcons have also sacked Tom Brady twice, and got a break when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was flagged for offensive pass interference, negating a big play.

These two have started slowly before (it was also scoreless after 15 minutes of Super Bowl XLI), and that turned out OK.