Get ready for more Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

At a time when many were insisting that he had nothing left, a take that was impossible to verify because he hadn’t gotten enough chances to prove it one way or the other, Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson proved that he does. And he did it before his bags were even unpacked.

Making his 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in his Arizona debut even more amazing was the fact that it came only days after he arrived to play for a team he didn’t know, at all. So what will happen as he gets more comfortable with his teammates and coaching staff?

Here’s a prediction: Either Peterson will keep racking up big yards or opposing defenses will begin to implement the Peterson game plan from his best years in Minnesota and force quarterback Carson Palmer to beat them. And, like the 2009 season in which Peterson had Brett Favre throwing passes for the first time, Palmer will.

Today’s opponent, the Rams, has the worst rushing defense statistically in the NFC, giving up 139.5 yards per game. Which is even more good news for a player who, if he can stay healthy, quickly can get to the top of the list of candidates for Comeback Player of the Year, both after what happened in all of last year and what happened in his first four games of this year.