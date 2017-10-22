Giants hold Seahawks to no points after nearly nine-minute drive

AP

The Giants defense had a big goal-line stand against the Broncos in last Sunday’s win and they have another one this Sunday.

The Seahawks ate up the final 8:39 of the first quarter before Russell Wilson threw an incompletion in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. It was also a fourth down play, so the Giants were able to hold the Seahawks with no points after Jimmy Graham juggled a ball with Eli Apple in coverage to cap a drive that officially ran 16 plays but actually covered 19 snaps when accounting for penalties.

Two of those penalties came with the Seahawks in goal-to-go territory and gave Seattle first downs that allowed them to run 10 plays in that position of the field. Whether they ran the ball or passed it, however, the Giants defense wouldn’t break.

The Giants offense hasn’t done anything and quickly punted the ball back, but the game remains scoreless thanks to a strong effort from their defense.