It’s official: Justin Timberlake will perform at Super Bowl halftime

Getty Images

A month ago, USMagazine.com reported that Justin Timberlake was finalizing a deal to perform at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. The NFL made it official Sunday, announcing Timberlake as the halftime performer.

Timberlake has performed on the Super Bowl halftime stage twice previously, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVII, producing one of the most memorable halftime shows with the “wardrobe malfunction” as he ripped away a piece of Janet Jackson’s costume.

In August, Timberlake performed at Jerry Jones’ Pro Football Hall of Fame induction party. Timberlake called Jones “the greatest owner in the history of sports.”

Last year’s show became the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels. It reached more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched.

NBC will broadcast Super Bowl LII and the halftime show from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.