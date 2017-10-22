Jaguars dominate the hapless Colts

AP

In case it wasn’t obvious, the Indianapolis Colts are a bad football team.

Although the Colts have shown signs of life at times this season, today they were thoroughly dominated in a 27-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked a whopping 10 times, the running game couldn’t go anywhere, and the Colts’ offense was generally a mess. The Colts’ defense wasn’t much better, allowing Blake Bortles to pass for 330 yards and allowing T.J. Yeldon to rush for 122 yards on just nine carries.

The question now for the Colts is whether, at 2-5, there’s any point in even thinking about bringing Andrew Luck back. There was once a time when they hoped they could still be in contention when Luck was cleared, but that’s not going to be the case. If the Colts are mathematically eliminated by the time Luck’s surgically repaired shoulder will let him play, does it really make sense to expose him to potential injuries in a lost season?

As for the Jaguars, they’re 4-3 and in great shape in the AFC South. The defense is good, and the offense showed today that it can move the ball even without Leonard Fournette. They look like the favorites to win the division.