Jameis Winston looks healthy, but Bucs kicking field goals

The Buccaneers opened Sunday’s game in Buffalo with a pair of good drives deep into Buffalo territory, but they only have six points to show for them.

Quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t showing any ill effects from the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder that he picked up in last weekend’s loss to the Cardinals. Winston is 9-of-12 for 115 yards in the first quarter and has hooked up with Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard for key plays already.

The first drive fizzed after a pair of penalties and the second saw a botched snap and a third-down incompletion to Cameron Brate lead to the second call for Patrick Murray.

Murray’s field goals were sandwiched around one for Steven Hauschka that was set up by a 26-yard scramble by Tyrod Taylor. That leaves the Bucs up 6-3 with 15 minutes off the clock.