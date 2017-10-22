Jay Cutler leaves after big shot from Jordan Jenkins

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has taken some big hits against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, including one from linebacker Jordan Jenkins on the first Miami possession of the third quarter that sent him to the sideline.

Cutler left the game to get medical attention after the hit, which came on a deep shot to Kenny Stills that fell incomplete. The Dolphins still got a first down because Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne was called for holding.

Cutler then went back to the locker room after a couple of minutes of sideline evaluation.

Matt Moore has taken over the Miami offense, which is trying to pick up a score that either cuts down the Jets’ 21-14 lead or wipes it out entirely.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m. ET: The Dolphins are calling Cutler questionable to return with a chest injury.