Jets race to 7-0 lead in Miami

AP

The field at Hard Rock Stadium is in rough shape, but the Jets offense had no problem moving down it to open Sunday’s game.

It took them five plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins. Josh McCown hit Jermaine Kearse from 29 yards out for the score and the quarterback was 3-of-4 for 73 yards on the drive.

The other two passes were short ones to Bilal Powell and Matt Forte, who each picked up big yards after the catch against a Dolphins defense that was slow to pick up what the Jets were doing to open the game.

There are big dirt patches visible on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted the University of Miami on Saturday, and chunks of it could seen coming up in both pregame warmups and during the Jets’ opening drive. That probably won’t fly as an explanation for why the Dolphins couldn’t slow down the Jets, though.