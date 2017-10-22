Jets slip and slide way to 21-14 halftime lead

Getty Images

There were some questions this week about when Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson might make his first big play of the season.

The answer came just before halftime in Miami. Rookie safety Jamal Adams tipped a pass from Jay Cutler while blitzing just outside the Miami end zone and Wilkerson caught the ball to set the Jets up on the 1-yard-line. Josh McCown punched the ball in just after the two minute warning and the Jets would go into the halftime with a 21-14 lead after back-to-back sacks by Josh Martin and Jamal Adams forced a Dolphins punt.

Both teams have found their way to the end zone multiple times despite playing on a field that has provided some difficulties. Players on both sides have been slipping and sliding on a field that hosted the University of Miami and Syracuse on a rainy Saturday night. There’s been a lot of switching cleats as players look for the right footing for a messy track.

McCown has gone 10-of-15 for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets have gone with more passing than running through the first 30 minutes. The Dolphins have taken a similar approach with Cutler going 11-of-15 for 136 yards and two scores of his own, but the one turnover of the game has made a big difference on the scoreboard at halftime.