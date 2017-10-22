Joe Flacco: I wouldn’t say offense is completely broken

Getty Images

The Ravens went into Week Seven with one of the league’s worst offenses and they won’t be climbing the rankings after their game against the Vikings.

Baltimore gained 208 yards on their way to a 24-16 loss that leaves them with a 3-4 record. After all four of those losses and at least the first of those wins, there’s been discussion about what to do about an offense that can’t put up enough points to win and this Sunday was no exception.

Quarterback Joe Flacco pointed to the impact of missing four receivers — Breshad Perriman, Chris Matthews and Jeremy Maclin didn’t play while Mike Wallace left early with a concussion — while trying to make the case that the unit isn’t in need of a total overhaul.

“You go back to work. You get better. You look at where you made mistakes,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “But I wouldn’t say overall that we’re trying to fix something that’s completely broken. We can’t look at it that way.”

A car with a faulty ignition isn’t completely broken, but it isn’t going to get you anywhere either. The Ravens offense feels like it is in a similar position and the longer things go on this way the more you have to wonder if there’s a mechanic in Baltimore able to get the unit back on the road.