Joe Thomas, Duane Brown trades remain possible

With nine days to go until the trade deadline arrives for 2017, two names remain at the top of the list of players who could be on the move: Joe Thomas and Duane Brown.

Both play left tackle. And at least one serious contender — the Seahawks — could use an upgrade.

In recent weeks, the Seahawks have been flirting with Branden Albert, a free agent who was traded by the Dolphins to the Jaguars in the offseason, and who then retired and tried to unretire before the Jaguars cuts him loose.

Brown has engaged in a lengthy holdout, skipping all of training camp, all of the preseason, and all of the regular season, so far. The Texans are willing to consider an offer that would help them replenish a 2018 draft class diminished by the loss of a first- and second-round pick. For now, though, it’s unclear whether an offer will come.

As to Thomas, the annual trade rumors have yet to fully kick in. Two years ago, he nearly was shipped to Denver. Now, as he’s two years closer to retirement, Thomas is even less likely to say or do anything that would create the impression that he wants out, since that would jeopardize what could be a lifetime of endorsement deals and media gigs in and around Cleveland. But he continues to perform at a high level, and any contender with a need at the position would be wise to at least consider trading for Thomas or Brown.

With the trade deadline moved in recent years from the Tuesday after Week Six to the Tuesday after Week Eight, teams have two more weeks of games to play before the window closes. Which means that only one injury over the next eight days could change everything for any of the teams that have realistic playoff aspirations, making them possibly late entries into the chase for Thomas or Brown.