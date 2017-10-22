Joe Thomas suffers triceps injury, ends consecutive snaps streak

Getty Images

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history has come to an end.

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, who entered today having played 10,325 consecutive snaps, appeared to injure his left arm and exited today’s game against the Titans. His snaps streak ended at 10,363.

The Browns announced that Thomas suffered a triceps injury and will not return. It would be a big loss to the Browns, who are hoping to develop one of their young quarterbacks into a starter, to lose Thomas as the blind side protector. It would also end talk of a trade, if Thomas is seriously hurt.

Thomas is a future Hall of Famer who’s been stuck on a bad team throughout his career. Whether he ever plays for a team that can hang a banner remains to be seen, but he’s already accomplished something extraordinary. The number 10,363 should hang from a banner at the Browns’ stadium.