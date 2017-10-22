Karlos Dansby leaves with hand injury

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a hand injury. The Cardinals list him as questionable to return.

Dansby got his left hand caught in Tavon Austin‘s leg while making the tackle with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter. He left for the locker room holding his left hand.

Dansby started despite a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable.

Josh Bynes replaced Dansby and had a pass breakup in the end zone to help hold the Rams to a field goal. Los Angeles leads 3-0 as the Cardinals missed their fifth field goal of the season.

Phil Dawson was wide left on a 32-yard attempt after a low snap by Justin Drescher. The Cardinals had driven to the Rams 14-yard line but got nothing out of their first drive.

UPDATE 1:58 P.M. ET: Dansby returned in the second quarter.