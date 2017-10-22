Kenny Britt active for first time since Week Four

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt couldn’t get sent home from this week’s game because the Titans are visiting Cleveland and he isn’t on the inactive list either.

Britt is active for the first time since Week Four after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game because of the knee and groin injuries that have kept him out of the lineup the last two weeks.

A report over the weekend indicated that Britt and fellow wideout Corey Coleman, who is on injured reserve, were sent home from Houston last weekend because they missed curfew. That came on the heels of disappointing play from Britt in the opening weeks of the season, leading to talk that he’d be benched and criticism of the Browns’ decision to sign him as a free agent this offseason.

None of that’s keeping Britt, who spent the first five years of his career with the Titans, out of the lineup this week. It remains to be seen how big a role he will have on offense as the Browns try to avoid an 0-7 start to the year.