Latavius Murray scores rare touchdown for Vikings

Somebody finally scored something on something other than a kick.

So naturally, that was followed by a missed kick.

Vikings running back Latavius Murray just ran for a 29-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point by Kai Forbath left the Vikings with an 18-6 lead over the Ravens.

Forbath and Justin Tucker had been engaged in a field goal duel and Forbath was up 4-2, before Murray burst up the middle for a scoring run.

It is, frankly, a dreadful offensive game between two teams missing plenty of injured skill position players.