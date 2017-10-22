Late fumble recovery spurs Bills to 30-27 win

Getty Images

The Bills gave away an 11-point lead in the second half, but they scored the final 10 points of the game and wound up with a 30-27 home win over the Buccaneers.

Jameis Winston threw three touchdown passes in the second half of the game to erase a 17-6 Bills lead and leave Tampa up 27-20 with 3:14 left to play. The Buccaneers defense would not be able to make it stand up, however. On the first snap of the ensuing Bills drive, Tyrod Taylor hit Deonte Thompson for 44 yards and got 15 more added on when officials flagged Robert McClain for a hit to the head of a defenseless receiver as Thompson came down with the ball.

LeSean McCoy scored his second touchdown of the game a couple of plays later and the Bucs’ next drive would last just one play. Adam Humphries lost the ball after catching a pass from Winston, Tre'Davious White recovered and the Bills chewed clock before a 30-yard Steven Hauschka field goal put them back on top.

The Bucs tried one of the longer-lasting lateral-a-thons of recent memory, but DeSean Jackson was finally tackled and the Bills could exhale on a day that once seemed destined for disaster.

Thompson had four catches for 107 yards, McCoy ran 23 times for 91 yards and the defense came up with a big play to get the ball back for the final score. That unit had a rough time for most of the second half as cornerback E.J. Gaines‘ groin injury left them shorthanded as Winston caught fire. The Bucs quarterback wound up 32-of-44 for 382 yards and three touchdowns to show that all is well physically after last week’s shoulder injury.

Things are less well for the Bucs in the standings as they are now 2-4 with three straight losses on the ledger. They’ll face the skidding Panthers at home next week in a game that looms large for any playoff hopes they may be entertaining in Tampa.

The Bills, meanwhile, are 4-2 with another home game on tap against the Raiders next weekend. A win there will have them firmly in the AFC playoff hunt at the midway point of the season, something that seemed less likely than Sunday’s win did when the Bills were down seven in the fourth quarter.