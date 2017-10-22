LeSean McCoy scores his first TD of 2017

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said this week that it is time for him to get going and he’s showing signs of it in the first half against the Buccaneers.

McCoy scored his first touchdown of the year in the second quarter when he pushed the ball into the end zone from a yard out to give Buffalo a 10-6 lead over the visitors from Tampa. McCoy had one of the biggest plays of the 78-yard drive when he broke free for a 23-yard run that put the ball near midfield.

Tyrod Taylor made the key plays from there. He completed a third down pass to Deonte Thompson, scrambled for 15 yards to move the ball into the red zone and then got another first down with a seven-yard run to the Tampa 3-yard-line.

Taylor has run for 50 yards and McCoy has 41, so the Bucs will need to shut off the ground game if they’re going to slow down the Buffalo offense.