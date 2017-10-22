Malik Hooker’s season ends with torn knee ligaments

AP

Colts safety Malik Hooker‘s season has ended as the rookie tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Hooker confirmed his season is over on Twitter, writing: “Was a fun year while it lasted. Enjoyed every moment of it. Appreciate all the love and support. In the meantime starting this journey for the return . . . stay tuned. P.S. I will be back!!!!”

Hooker left in the first half after being injured while chasing down Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns down the sideline. Hooker’s knee buckled in the turf as his leg got sideswiped.

The first-round choice made two tackles Sunday, giving him 22 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions in seven games.

Former starter Darius Butler will replace Hooker in the lineup. He has played in six games this season.