Matt Moore plans to prepare as if he’s going to play

Getty Images

The Dolphins have another injured starting quarterback, and a short week to prepare for their next game. As a result, backup Matt Moore is proceeding as if he’s going to play on Thursday night against the Ravens.

The approach is to “prepare like you’re gonna go,” Moore told PFT by phone after Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Jets, realizing that, if he does play, Moore will be “cramming a lot in a short time.”

If Moore plays Thursday, it will be a chance to show everyone (including his head coach) that maybe Moore should have been the guy all along, after original starter Ryan Tannehill was lost in training camp with a knee injury. Asked whether he had a chip on his shoulder when he entered the game on Sunday, Moore said, “I don’t know. I’d like to say no. But when you get out there and things go well, maybe you think that way.”

Moore wasn’t thinking that way when Cutler joined the team. Though Moore said it was “natural to be disappointed,” he understands that his “role is defined.”

“That’s my role,” he said. “It was what it was and it is what it is.”

What it may be in only four days is the 30th career start for the team’s 2011 MVP. And an opportunity to take the Dolphins to a fifth win in seven games by beating the beleaguered Baltimore Ravens.