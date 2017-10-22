Mike Wallace out, in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Ravens are getting healthier on defense, which is a good news, because it might be hard for them to match points against those high-flying Vikings.

Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace is out for the rest of the day and in the concussion protocol, leaving Baltimore dangerously thin at receiver.

Their only healthy ones at the moment are Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro and the recently signed Griff Whalen.

With Jeremy Maclin out with a shoulder injury and Breshad Perriman remaining in the concussion protocol, the Ravens are quickly running out of options.

The Ravens went up 3-0 in the first quarter, turning an interception into a field goal. But the Vikings just responded with a not-much-to-look at field goal drive of their own to tie the game.