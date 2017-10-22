No anthem kneelers during Sunday’s early games

AP

The controversy that will continue to ebb and flow and wax and wane and cause certain politicians to periodically piss and moan has died down, at least for now.

Via a roundup compiled by ESPN.com, no players kneeled or sat for the national anthem during Sunday’s early games.

On Thursday night, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe sat during the anthem, as did Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Four players remained out of sight during the 1:00 p.m. ET anthems; Titans receiver Rishard Matthews stayed in the locker room, and Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas, and safety Michael Thomas remained in the tunnel.

The 49ers likely will have at least one kneeler prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against the Cowboys. However, in recent weeks the total has dropped from 30 to 23 to seven.