Packers hold 14-7 lead over Saints, though Brett Hundley has only 56 passing yards

AP

Without Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are trying to win with their running game and defense. They have 139 rushing yards, 56 passing yards and two interceptions of Drew Brees.

That has the Packers holding a 14-7 halftime lead.

Brett Hundley, replacing Rodgers, has completed only 7 of 15 passes for 56 yards. But he ran 14 yards for a touchdown and has 36 rushing yards. Running back Aaron Jones, who started over Ty Montgomery, had a 46-yard touchdown run on the Packers’ first series and has 97 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Brees has completed 13 of 20 passes for 155 yards, but Packers cornerbacks Damarious Randall and Davon House had picks of Brees to stymie two promising drives.

The Packers had Mason Crosby attempt a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but on a rainy day in Green Bay, his kick had no chance.