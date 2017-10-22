Patriots defense comes through in first half against Falcons

AP

If the Falcons come back from this deficit, it won’t be amazing just because or irony.

The Patriots defense is actually doing something for a change.

Entering the week with the league’s most generous defense, the Patriots have put the clamps on the Falcons, leading 17-0 at halftime.

The Falcons have managed just 130 yards in the first half, and 36 of those came in the last 21 seconds of the half. That’s bad by any standard, but against the Patriots of late, it’s remarkable.

New England was allowing an average of 440.7 yards per game over their fist six.

The Falcons are trying to pass their way out of this problem, with Matt Ryan dropping back 17 times and handing off just eight times (he also scrambled for a first down).

It’s far too similar to the Falcons’ late-game collapse in the Super Bowl, but maybe things will be different this time.