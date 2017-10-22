Patriots defense comes through in first half against Falcons

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 22, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT
If the Falcons come back from this deficit, it won’t be amazing just because or irony.

The Patriots defense is actually doing something for a change.

Entering the week with the league’s most generous defense, the Patriots have put the clamps on the Falcons, leading 17-0 at halftime.

The Falcons have managed just 130 yards in the first half, and 36 of those came in the last 21 seconds of the half. That’s bad by any standard, but against the Patriots of late, it’s remarkable.

New England was allowing an average of 440.7 yards per game over their fist six.

The Falcons are trying to pass their way out of this problem, with Matt Ryan dropping back 17 times and handing off just eight times (he also scrambled for a first down).

It’s far too similar to the Falcons’ late-game collapse in the Super Bowl, but maybe things will be different this time.

11 responses to “Patriots defense comes through in first half against Falcons

  2. Going for it twice on 4th down at midfield not only backfired it shows desperation.

    Amazing what Belichick can do with two of the top three corners out against a prolific passing attack.

  4. Well, actually the Pats D seemed to gel last week against the Jets – but good to see them continuing to get better.

    That’s the thing about Belichick/Patricia Defenses – they tinker for the first few weeks, and don’t worry about giving up yards, points or games if it means they have a strong D by the time the playoffs roll around

    They don’t care how much you’re paid or where you’re drafted – every player is equal and young hungry players often make names for themselves

  7. Hey, here’s a thought, how’s about knock it off with the fireworks so we can actually see the field?

    You’d think SOMEONE could note the obvious and make an adjustment. Idiots.

