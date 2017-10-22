Patriots grab first lead on Brandin Cooks touchdown

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has already committed a big penalty, and made a tackle.

But it was his blocking that stood out to start the second quarter, as Brandin Cooks took a little flick pass from Tom Brady, and rode Gronkowski 11 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Patriots lead.

It was a nifty play for the first score, as Brady basically dropped the ball into Cooks’ hands and watched his newest playmaker hide behind his old one.

The Patriots also caught a break, as an interception by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford was called back by a roughing the passer penalty by Adrian Clayborn, who hit Brady as he threw.

It was a borderline penalty, and took a nice tackle by Gronkowski off the books when Alford tried to bring it out of the end zone.