Patriots grab first lead on Brandin Cooks touchdown

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 22, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has already committed a big penalty, and made a tackle.

But it was his blocking that stood out to start the second quarter, as Brandin Cooks took a little flick pass from Tom Brady, and rode Gronkowski 11 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Patriots lead.

It was a nifty play for the first score, as Brady basically dropped the ball into Cooks’ hands and watched his newest playmaker hide behind his old one.

The Patriots also caught a break, as an interception by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford was called back by a roughing the passer penalty by Adrian Clayborn, who hit Brady as he threw.

It was a borderline penalty, and took a nice tackle by Gronkowski off the books when Alford tried to bring it out of the end zone.

7 responses to “Patriots grab first lead on Brandin Cooks touchdown

  2. Very, very iffy roughing the passer call. Maybe he hit him in the helmet. Maybe Steretore’s crew calls it tighter than the one that did the GB/Minnesota game. Maybe these calls completely change the outcomes of games and so it would be good if they were consistent.

  3. This game was never in doubt because it’s being played in Foxboro on national TV. No way the refs will allow a visitor to come in and win the game. Not that it matters because the Falcons are playing like it’s the second half of the Super Bowl. They’ll be watching the playoffs from home this year.

  4. Please. The refs have also blown a bunch of calls including blatant holding on the Falcons that sprung Matty Ice for his 4th down pickup. The refs may be in the tank, but they are as incompetent as the league office pulling their strings.

  6. Patriot sissies are never allowed to whine and cry about the refs ever again. Kraft and goodell are tag team partners and it is obvious. Their fans are too stupid to see reality

  7. thermanmerman99 whines and cries:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Patriot sissies are never allowed to whine and cry about the refs ever again. Kraft and goodell are tag team partners and it is obvious. Their fans are too stupid to see reality
    ————————–

    Put your pacifier back in.

