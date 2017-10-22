Pete Carroll: Doug Baldwin, Tom Cable sideline moment “no big deal”

The early part of Sunday’s game against the Giants was frustrating for the Seahawks offense as they were unable to put points on the board until the final minute of the second quarter.

Those frustrations seemed to boil over on the sideline in the second quarter when television cameras caught Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin shoving offensive line coach Tom Cable during an animated exchange on the sideline. After the game, coach Pete Carroll said after the game it was “no big deal” and came as a result of Baldwin sticking up for quarterback Russell Wilson.

“We were going to call the offense up and Russ started talking,” Carroll said. “Doug wanted to let Russ do his talking. I had told Tom to get in the middle of the offense, but Russ was ahead of us by a step and he just tried to hold him off.”

Carroll later said that he liked that Baldwin wanted to have Wilson speak to the offense and complimented the way the team’s offense regrouped at halftime after their frustrating first 30 minutes. Seattle scored three touchdowns after halftime in a 24-7 win, including a 22-yard pass from Wilson to Baldwin in the third quarter that got the Seahawks in the end zone for the first time.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. ET: Baldwin said at his own press availability that he lost his cool and apologized to Cable.

