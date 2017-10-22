Rams blow out Cardinals 33-0

AP

The Rams added insult to the Cardinals’ injury to starting quarterback Carson Palmer, shutting out Arizona 33-0. It marked the first time the Cardinals failed to score in a game since a 58-0 beat down by the Seahawks in 2012.

Palmer will miss at least eight weeks after he undergoes surgery on his broken left arm, coach Bruce Arians announced after the game.

“It’s a gut punch,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

The Cardinals were missing in action all day, even before losing Palmer in the second quarter.

The Rams outgained Arizona 425 yards to 193. Jared Goff completed 22 of 37 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Todd Gurley had 22 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson rushed for only 21 yards on 11 carries, and Drew Stanton, who replaced Palmer, went only 5-of-14 for 62 yards and an interception. Fitzgerald had three catches for 29 yards.

It was the Rams’ first shutout since they posted back-to-back shutouts over Oakland and Washington in 2014. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald said, via Lindsey Thiry‏ of the Los Angeles Times, that new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has brought a “confidence, swag” to the Rams.