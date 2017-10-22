Rams hold commanding 23-0 halftime lead over Cardinals

AP

The Rams dominated the Cardinals 23-0 in the first half. They had 223 yards to Arizona’s 138, holding Adrian Peterson to 11 yards on eight carries and knocking out Carson Palmer.

Palmer is questionable to return with a left arm injury, leaving after being hit by Alec Ogletree. The hit not only sent Palmer to the locker room but led to a Lamarcus Joyner interception.

Drew Stanton replaced Palmer and completed only 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards, throwing a late interception to Mark Barron that led to a Greg Zuerlein 53-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Zuerlein also has field goals of 23 and 33 yards.

Todd Gurley has nine carries for 52 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown. Jared Goff has a 9-yard touchdown run and has completed 15 of 25 passes for 149 yards.