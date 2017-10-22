Ravens expected to have Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Benjamin Watson Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens turned in a lengthy injury report on Friday that included 10 players with the questionable tag heading into Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

One of those players is wide receiver Mike Wallace, who missed Thursday’s practice with a back injury. Wallace said during the week that he felt he would be able to play against the Vikings, who employed him during the 2015 season, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that is expected to be the case on Sunday.

The Ravens are also expected to have Jeremy Maclin back in the lineup. Maclin did not play last Sunday due to a shoulder injury, but got in three limited practices before getting a questionable tag of his own on Friday.

Tight end Benjamin Watson rounds out the list of questionable pass catchers for the Ravens who are set to play. Watson returned to practice Friday after missing the first two days of the week with a knee injury.