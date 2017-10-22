Report: Leonard Fournette unlikely to play today

Getty Images

Although Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has expressed optimism about his ability to play through an ankle injury, the team may have other plans.

Fournette is not expected to play today against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The thinking appears to be that Fournette shouldn’t push himself through an injury when he’s less than 100 percent. The Jaguars have their bye next week, so giving Fournette the day off today can let him give his ankle some extra rest and come back strong in two weeks. The Jaguars may also be calculating that they should beat the Colts even without Fournette.

With Fournette out, Chris Ivory should get a lot of carries, and Corey Grant, who has shown promise in limited playing time, may also see more work.