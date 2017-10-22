Reuben Foster leaves with rib injury

AP

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster‘s return didn’t last long. He left for the locker room in the second half with a rib injury.

The 49ers list his return as questionable, but with San Francisco down 40-3, it seems unlikely Foster would play again Sunday.

Foster initially returned from his injury, which came on a tackle of Ezekiel Elliott, but he eventually left for the locker room. Foster had not played since spraining his ankle in the season opener Sept. 10.

He had five tackles, including one for loss against the Cowboys.

Brock Coyle replaced Foster at inside linebacker.

The 49ers also lost right tackle Trent Brown, who left to undergo a cognitive evaluation. His return was questionable.